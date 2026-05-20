Odisha to face prolonged heatwave as IMD warns of soaring temperatures

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha experiences a phase of intolerable sweltering conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the prolonged spell of intense heat and humid weather will continue for the next seven days.

While western districts are expected to continue reeling under severe heatwave conditions, coastal and northern Odisha may experience isolated rain, lightning and gusty winds during afternoon and evening hours but there is no likelihood of any respite.

On Monday, western Odisha remained the hottest region in the state with Hirakud recording the highest temperature at 44 degree Celsius. Jharsuguda followed closely at 43.8 degree C while Sambalpur recorded 43.4 degree C, followed by Keonjhar at 38.4 degree C, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar at 39.6 degree C each. Coastal stations such as Paradip (33 degree C), Gopalpur (33.2 degree C) and Puri (33.8 degree C), though relatively cooler, were humid.

The IMD predicted that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in pockets of Jharsuguda, Boudh, Sambalpur, Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak and Dhenkanal from May 20 onwards. Hot and humid weather is expected to persist in coastal districts including Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts.