Odisha to face prolonged heatwave as IMD warns of soaring temperatures

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha experiences a phase of intolerable sweltering conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the prolonged spell of intense heat and humid weather will continue for the next seven days.
While western districts are expected to continue reeling under severe heatwave conditions, coastal and northern Odisha may experience isolated rain, lightning and gusty winds during afternoon and evening hours but there is no likelihood of any respite.
On Monday, western Odisha remained the hottest region in the state with Hirakud recording the highest temperature at 44 degree Celsius. Jharsuguda followed closely at 43.8 degree C while Sambalpur recorded 43.4 degree C, followed by Keonjhar at 38.4 degree C, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar at 39.6 degree C each. Coastal stations such as Paradip (33 degree C), Gopalpur (33.2 degree C) and Puri (33.8 degree C), though relatively cooler, were humid.
The IMD predicted that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in pockets of Jharsuguda, Boudh, Sambalpur, Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak and Dhenkanal from May 20 onwards. Hot and humid weather is expected to persist in coastal districts including Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts.
It also issued an orange warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph in districts including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur during the next two days. Several southern and central districts may also witness similar conditions.
The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack are likely to witness partly cloudy skies with possibility of rain or thunderstorms almost throughout the week. Day temperatures are expected to hover around 40-41 degree Celsius while minimum temperatures may remain between 27 and 29 degree Celsius. Thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning is likely mainly during afternoon and evening hours.
According to the IMD’s extended range forecast, Odisha is likely to receive below normal rainfall between May 14 and May 28 even as both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain above normal.
The weather office has predicted a gradual rise of maximum temperature by 2-3 degree Celsius over the next five days across the state.