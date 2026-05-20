Peeved over poor state of Khurda DHH, MP Aparajita walks out of review meet

BHUBANESWAR: The meeting of the governing body of the Khurda district headquarters hospital (DHH) Rogi Kalyan Samiti on Tuesday witnessed tension after Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi stormed out midway, expressing strong dissatisfaction over the administration’s handling of services at the hospital.

The meeting was held in presence of MLA Prashanta Jagdev, the Khurda block chairman, officials of the district administration and members of the samiti. However, things turned tense when the Bhubaneswar MP pointed out serious lapses in healthcare management.

Sarangi reportedly found that deficiencies that had been pointed out nearly 20 months ago in an earlier review meeting had still not been rectified. From the mother and childcare department to multiple other departments, negligence and poor healthcare delivery were allegedly found in almost every sector of the hospital.

The MP also criticised chief district medical officer (CDMO) Sanjay Ray and his team for lack of preparedness and poor understanding of issues concerning the hospital.

“Healthcare administration is an extremely important area for all of us. Apathy and negligence have reached alarming levels here, which is absolutely unacceptable,” the MP told the health officials at the meeting.