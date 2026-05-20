Two held for attack on cops during raid at sand ghat in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: Biridi police on Monday arrested two persons on charges of attacking a team of cops including a sub-inspector during a raid at Manguli sand ghat.

The accused are Pratap Kumar Barik (33) and Bimal Barik (32) of Chasikahanda village.

Sources said a team from Biridi police station conducted a raid at Manguli Balighat following reports of illegal sand lifting and transportation on Sunday. During the operation, police reportedly found several persons extracting and transporting sand using tractors without valid permits or authorisation.

During the raid, police intercepted and detained a tractor loaded with illegally extracted sand. However, several miscreants reportedly gathered at the spot and obstructed the police from carrying out their duty.

The accused reportedly hurled abuses at police personnel and threatened them with dire consequences. Later, they allegedly attacked the police team with a knife, injuring sub-inspector Mansingh Hembram and several other personnel.

Taking advantage of the situation, the accused reportedly took away the seized tractor loaded with illegal sand from police custody and fled the spot.

Following the incident, the sub-inspector lodged a complaint basing on which police registered cases against five persons. Jagatsinghpur SDPO Rasmiranjan Dash said the two accused were produced in court. Efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused.