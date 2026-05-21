Armed with ERSS, ‘We Care Saathi’ app rolled out by Twin City police

BHUBANESWAR: Equipped with the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) for residents of the Twin City, the revamped citizen safety mobile application ‘We Care Saathi’ was launched by the Commissionerate Police here on Wednesday.

The app is a comprehensive safety tool for all, though women are strongly encouraged to use its services, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said during the launch of the service.

Among the several citizen service apps rolled out by the police, Saathi was launched in 2014. However, its usage reduced significantly after ERSS Dial-112 was introduced in 2021. The ‘We Care Saathi’ app is the revamped version of the old mobile application.

Singh said the app enables citizens to share their real-time location as well as photographs and videos from the spot. People can also instantly click photographs of perpetrators, vehicles or suspicious surroundings, which will be immediately sent to the police server.

The ‘We Care Saathi’ app can also be used to record and share short video clips, providing crucial context and visual evidence to police officers. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

“We Care Saathi is designed to facilitate rapid response and ensure that critical evidence is captured in real time. Its key features include live location sharing with a single tap, following which the user’s precise GPS coordinates will be transmitted to the police control room and his/her pre-selected emergency contacts,” the police commissioner said, adding that the initiative is a proactive measure to further strengthen the security infrastructure in the capital.