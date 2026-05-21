Jharsuguda is Odisha’s hottest place at 46 degree celsius

BHUBANESWAR: Sweltering days are here to stay as the IMD has forecast no large change in the maximum day temperature for the next six to seven days across parts of the state.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said Odisha is experiencing a fresh spell of heatwave due to the dry and hot north-westerly winds blowing towards the state. “Parts of the state are likely to experience heatwave conditions for the next four days,” she said.

The regional met office has forecast the possibility of heatwave to severe heatwave at isolated places in Sambalpur and Balangir districts and heatwave at a few places in Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh and Nayagarh districts on Thursday.

Some places in Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Khurda districts may experience hot and humid weather in the next 24 hours. The regional met office has predicted hot and humid weather and warm nights in parts of Odisha till Sunday.

On Wednesday, heatwave prevailed in Jharsuguda which recorded this season’s highest maximum temperature of 46 degree Celsius, above normal by 4.2 deg C. Sambalpur and Hirakud too experienced heatwave. Sambalpur sizzled at 45.3 deg C (+3.5 deg C) and Hirakud recorded 45 deg C (+4 deg C). On the day, 18 other places recorded 40 deg C or more.

The mercury level in the coastal districts was comparatively on the lower side but citizens had to endure another day of sweltering heat due to the high humidity levels. Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack logged 36.8 deg C and 37.2 deg C respectively during the period with humidity levels above 60 per cent.