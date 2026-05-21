Madhulita & troupe steal show at India Day festival in Seoul

BHUBANESWAR: Odissi dancer and choreographer Madhulita Mohapatra captivated the audience with her performance during the India Day 2026 festival organised by the Embassy of India at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul recently.

Mohapatra’s performances, along with other artistes of her Bengaluru-based Nrityantar Academy of Performing Arts, became one of the major highlights of the festival, which showcased India’s cultural diversity to thousands of visitors in South Korea.

Held for the first time in South Korea, the event brought together Korean citizens, members of the Indian community and international visitors. Mohapatra and her troupe presented Odisha’s rich classical heritage through two segments. The morning session opened with ‘Shivam Dhimahi’, a devotional piece dedicated to Lord Shiva, followed by ‘The Young Warrior - Abhimanyu’, based on the Mahabharata. Five-year-old Mihika Mahnoor received applause for her energetic performance. The session concluded with ‘Bhairav Pallavi’, showcasing the grace and rhythm of Odissi dance.

The evening presentation included ‘Ishwari - an Ode to Devi’ and ‘Divine Krishna’. The event also featured a performance by K-pop group Blackswan, including Odisha’s Sriya Lenka who is recognised as India’s first K-pop idol.

Indian Ambassador to South Korea Gourangalal Das said the festival aimed to strengthen cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Korea through shared cultural experiences.