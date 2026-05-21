Minister Sampad Chandra Swain pushes IPICOL for data-driven investor targeting

BHUBANESWAR: Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain on Wednesday directed the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd (IPICOL) to intensify efforts to position Odisha as a premier global investment destination, while accelerating the conversion of investment proposals into grounded industrial projects.

Chairing a meeting here, Swain reviewed the progress of ongoing industrial activities, project grounding status and preparations for upcoming domestic and international investment road shows.

Swain asked sectoral nodal officers to adopt a more entrepreneurial and industry-oriented approach to facilitate faster project execution and ensure smoother operational support for investors. He emphasised proactive engagement with industries amid increasing competition among states to attract large-scale manufacturing and infrastructure investments.

The meeting was attended by additional chief secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma, IPICOL managing director and director of industries Aboli Naravane.

The meeting discussed progress in improving its ease of doing business ecosystem and deployment of digital interventions to streamline approvals, monitoring and investor facilitation mechanisms.

Official sources said, the state is now focusing on a structured investment promotion framework that includes data-driven investor targeting, stronger district-level monitoring of industrial projects and sector-specific outreach campaigns. Upcoming investment road shows are expected to target both domestic and international investors across key sectors including manufacturing, green energy, petrochemicals, mining, logistics and downstream industries.

The state government is currently seeking to leverage the momentum generated by recent investment commitments and strengthen its positioning as an emerging industrial and manufacturing hub of eastern India. It is also intensifying efforts to improve industrial infrastructure, expedite clearances and create employment-linked investments across regions.