NGT orders probe into ‘unscientific’ management of waste in Jajpur mines

CUTTACK: The East Zone bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered a probe into the alleged illegal and unscientific management of overburden dumps at Sukarangi and South Kaliapani chromite mines operated by the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) in Sukinda tehsil of Jajpur district.

The Tribunal passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Kailash Chandra Nayak. In his petition, Nayak alleged that the Sukarangi Chromite mines and South Kaliapani Chromite mines were causing severe environmental pollution due to improper dumping of mining overburden.

He further alleged that untreated runoff water from the mines was being directly discharged into the Damsala nala, contaminating both surface and groundwater with Hexavalent Chromium, a known carcinogenic substance posing serious health hazards to local residents.

The bench comprising Judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert member Ishwar Singh observed that the allegations raised “substantial questions relating to environment” under provisions of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.