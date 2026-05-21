Odisha couple suffers burns after miscreants set room on fire

BALASORE: A couple from Basta area in Balasore district sustained critical burn injuries after unidentified miscreants allegedly entered their house and set their room on fire on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The injured are Bijay Behera (52) and his wife Arati Behera (48) of Chakrada village under Basta police limits. Sources said the couple was asleep late at night when some unidentified miscreants broke open the door of their house, poured petrol on the bed, and set it ablaze. Both Bijay and Arati suffered over 70 per cent burn injuries.

Hearing their screams, neighbours rushed to the spot, rescued the couple, and admitted them to Basta hospital. As their condition deteriorated, they were later shifted to the Balasore district headquarters hospital for advanced treatment.

Notably, their son Papu was sleeping in another room of the house. However, he reportedly could not hear the miscreants breaking into the room or setting it ablaze due to the noise of a running fan.

Family members suspect the attack may be linked to a long-standing relationship between Papu and a girl from Badhandadi village under Balasore Sadar block. They alleged that the girl’s relatives might have carried out the attack as an act of revenge.

Papu lodged a complaint at Basta police station on Wednesday following which police registered a case and launched an investigation. Police have seized weapons, petrol bottles, and a mobile phone from the crime scene.