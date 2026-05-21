Odisha to repeal 358 redundant laws

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet on Wednesday approved the recommendation of the Law Commission of Odisha for repeal of 358 laws which had become redundant.

Presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the cabinet decided to take up enactment of the Odisha Repealing Bill, 2026 which will repeal the laws enacted between 1974 and 2025. Most of these are amending Acts and by the time they come into force, the amendments sought to be made by them get lodged in the main Act for which there is no necessity for retaining them in the statute book, chief secretary Anu Garg told mediapersons.

The cabinet also approved the repeal of The Odisha High Speed Diesel (Dealers’ Licensing) Order, 1979 through a new notification titled ‘The Odisha High Speed Diesel (Dealers’ Licensing) Repeal Order, 2026’ to simplify regulatory procedures, facilitate ease of doing business and promote a more liberal regime in the petroleum sector. The earlier order made it mandatory that no-objection certificate will have to be obtained from the collectors for setting up of retail outlets.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of a separate directorate of Archaeology. Besides, proposal for creation of the Odisha Archaeological Curator Service Rules also received cabinet nod. The new directorate is expected to ensure better management, protection and preservation of ancient temples, monuments and other archaeological treasures scattered across the state. The new service rules have received necessary concurrence from General Administration, Finance and Law departments as well as the Odisha Public Service Commission.