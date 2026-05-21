Odisha's Balasore top performer in Plus II Science exam

BARIPADA: Balasore district emerged as the top performer in the Plus II Science stream by recording an impressive 96.63 per cent pass rate in the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE), results of which were published on Wednesday.

Mohit Kumar Pattanayak of Fakir Mohan College topped Balasore district in science with an impressive 99.17 per cent. He secured 595 out of total 600 marks.

Balasore also recorded outstanding results across streams in the examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). In Arts, 12,577 students registered and 12,432 appeared for the examinations, The district achieved an overall pass percentage of 89.34 pc in Arts, 91.53 pc in Commerce and 93.12 pc in Vocational streams.

In Mayurbhanj district, Narottam Mahanta of Sai Vidya Mandir secured 593 marks (99.16 pc) and Abhishek Puti of the same school scored 592 marks (98.66 pc) in Science. Aditya Giri, a student of Prince Higher Secondary School, secured 588 marks (98 pc) followed by Abhinas Behera of Sai Vidya Mandir with 587 marks (97.83 pc).