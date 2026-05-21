Odisha's Balasore top performer in Plus II Science exam

BARIPADA: Balasore district emerged as the top performer in the Plus II Science stream by recording an impressive 96.63 per cent pass rate in the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE), results of which were published on Wednesday.
Mohit Kumar Pattanayak of Fakir Mohan College topped Balasore district in science with an impressive 99.17 per cent. He secured 595 out of total 600 marks.
Balasore also recorded outstanding results across streams in the examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). In Arts, 12,577 students registered and 12,432 appeared for the examinations, The district achieved an overall pass percentage of 89.34 pc in Arts, 91.53 pc in Commerce and 93.12 pc in Vocational streams.
In Mayurbhanj district, Narottam Mahanta of Sai Vidya Mandir secured 593 marks (99.16 pc) and Abhishek Puti of the same school scored 592 marks (98.66 pc) in Science. Aditya Giri, a student of Prince Higher Secondary School, secured 588 marks (98 pc) followed by Abhinas Behera of Sai Vidya Mandir with 587 marks (97.83 pc).
Mayurbhanj recorded the highest number of candidates appearing for the examinations in the zone. It recorded 86.66 pc pass percentage in Science, 82.25 pc in Commerce, 85.90 pc in Arts and 79.37 pc in Vocational streams.
Bhadrak recorded a pass percentage of 93.47 pc in Science stream. The district secured 88.26 pc in Commerce, 87.56 pc in Arts and 86.74 pc in Vocational streams.
In Arts, Keonjhar recorded a pass percentage of 84.79 pc. The district secured 82.07 pc in Science, 82.53 pc in Commerce and 77.60 pc pass percentage in the Vocational streams.
Meanwhile in Malkangiri, Ghadei Group of Institutions emerged as the top performer in the Plus II Science exams. Krushna Keshab Parida of Om Bhur Bhuva Swaha College under the Ghadei Group secured the highest marks in the district with an impressive 97.33 pc.
Similarly, Naba Sarddar of Ghadei College secured 96.83 pc marks and became the second topper. Namrata Bala and Mukesh Sarkar secured 94 pc marks each and figured among the top rank holders in the district.