POCS urges Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling to set up AIIMS-type hospital in Odisha's KBK region

BHUBANESWAR: The Paschim Odisha Chhatra Sangathan (POCS), New Delhi has submitted a memorandum to Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling seeking establishment of an AIIMS-like super-speciality hospital in the KBK region of the state.

The organisation, led by Sumanta Sahu, highlighted the acute healthcare crisis faced by people of Kalahandi, Koraput, Balangir, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Rayagada districts.

It pointed out that patients from the region were often forced to travel to Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Visakhapatnam and other cities for critical treatment, as advanced healthcare facilities were unavailable in their areas.

“An AIIMS-like institution would provide advanced tertiary healthcare services, trauma and emergency care, cancer and cardiac treatment, maternal and child healthcare and modern diagnostic and research facilities to the people of the region,” the members suggested.

Stating that establishment of the super-speciality institution in KBK region would significantly improve healthcare accessibility while also promoting medical education, employment opportunities and balanced regional development in western and southern Odisha, the members urged the state government to take immediate steps for establishment of facility in the larger interest of the people.

Founding president of the Sangathan, Lokesh Durga appreciated the commitment and collective efforts of the members of the organisation in raising the long-standing healthcare concerns of the KBK region.