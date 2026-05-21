Puri Jagannath temple servitor suspended for fight inside Ratna Bhandar

PURI: Chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Arabinda Padhee on Tuesday night suspended a servitor for allegedly creating disturbance during the inventorisation of Ratna Bhandar.

The servitor, Kishan Mekap, has also been barred from rendering religious services in the Srimandir.

Padhee said the inventory of the Ratna Bhandar entered its seventh day on Tuesday. Inventory work of Bhitar Ratna Bhandar began at 5.15 pm after the Madhyahna Dhupa ritual of the Trinity and continued till 8.42 pm.

At around 8 pm, a tussle reportedly broke out between Kishan and his uncle Narayan Mekap inside the Ratna Bhandar over rendering of temple services.

Puri collector Dibya Jyoti Parida, who also serves as the deputy chief administrator of the Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, heard both sides of the dispute late on Tuesday night. Based on his report, Kishan was suspended and barred from rendering religious services.

Padhee said the fight was a personal matter and clarified that the incident did not impact the inventorisation process. He informed that the inventory work of Bhitar Ratna Bhandar was progressing as per schedule in adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP). The inventory process will remain suspended on Wednesday due to the Banak Laagi ritual. It will resume on May 21.