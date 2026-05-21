Two arrested for assault on Odisha couple, hunt on for other accused

The arrests were made on basis of the complaint filed by Umesh’s mother Amulya Kumari Rath (47). She alleged that her son and would-be daughter-in-law were attacked by five persons near Giri Road at around 8.30 pm on May 18 over previous enmity. Umesh sustained severe injuries including fractures on both legs in the attack. Gayatri suffered minor injuries while trying to shield him from the assailants.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case against five accused including Mukesh and Asish. Police said both the attackers and the victim have criminal backgrounds and shared a hostile past. The accused planned the attack in advance as part of an ongoing rivalry.

On the day, the arrested duo was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused who are at large, said police.

Sources said Umesh is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Visakhapatnam and his condition is critical.