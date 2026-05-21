Two siblings in Odisha kill man for having ‘affair’ with mom

JHARSUGUDA: A suspected extramarital affair resulted in the brutal murder of a 42-year-old man in Sarbahal Nuapada village under Jharsuguda Sadar police limits on Tuesday night.

Police said siblings Hitesh Rohidas (19) and Lingaraj Rohidas (20) along with a friend beat Sundar Rohidas to death with a bicycle crank handle, suspecting him of having an illicit affair with their mother. Hitesh, Lingaraj and their 18-year-old accomplice Mangal Sahu were arrested on Wednesday.

Sundar originally hailed from Kankramunda under Laikera police limits and was residing at Sarbahal Nuapada. While the accused siblings are from Sarbahal Nuapada, Mangal is a resident of Sarasmal.

According to police, prime accused Hitesh suspected his mother of having an extra-marital affair with Sundar who lived in the same neighbourhood. He along with his elder brother Lingaraj reportedly hatched a plan to eliminate the 42-year-old man.