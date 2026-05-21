Two siblings in Odisha kill man for having ‘affair’ with mom

JHARSUGUDA: A suspected extramarital affair resulted in the brutal murder of a 42-year-old man in Sarbahal Nuapada village under Jharsuguda Sadar police limits on Tuesday night.
Police said siblings Hitesh Rohidas (19) and Lingaraj Rohidas (20) along with a friend beat Sundar Rohidas to death with a bicycle crank handle, suspecting him of having an illicit affair with their mother. Hitesh, Lingaraj and their 18-year-old accomplice Mangal Sahu were arrested on Wednesday.
Sundar originally hailed from Kankramunda under Laikera police limits and was residing at Sarbahal Nuapada. While the accused siblings are from Sarbahal Nuapada, Mangal is a resident of Sarasmal.
According to police, prime accused Hitesh suspected his mother of having an extra-marital affair with Sundar who lived in the same neighbourhood. He along with his elder brother Lingaraj reportedly hatched a plan to eliminate the 42-year-old man.
At around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, the siblings along with Mangal entered Sundar’s house and confronted him. After a heated exchange Lingaraj attacked the victim with a stick while Hitesh assaulted him with a bicycle crank handle. Sundar suffered grievous injuries to his head and body in the attack, and was killed instantly. After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene.
On being informed by the deceased’s brother, police reached the spot for investigation. Sundar was rushed to Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital where doctors declared him dead.
Later, a scientific team was pressed into service and Jharsuguda SP GR Raghavendra visited the spot to supervise the investigation.
Police said the three accused were arrested on Wednesday morning. During interrogation, they confessed to their crime. The weapons used in the crime were also seized.
Raghavendra said the murder was a fallout of suspected illicit relationship. Hitesh and Lingaraj have past criminal antecedents. Scientific evidence has been collected and further investigation is underway. Police would ensure strong prosecution to secure conviction in the case, the SP added.