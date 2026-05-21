Youth suffers multi-organ failure after minor surgery at VIMSAR, probe on

SAMBALPUR: A 24-year-old man allegedly developed severe complications and multiple organ failure following a minor nasal surgery at VIMSAR in Burla, prompting the hospital authorities to launch an internal probe.

The patient, Sanket Sahu of Badabazaar area, had undergone a minor surgical procedure on May 13 to remove excess tissue growth inside his nose. Family members said all pre-operative tests conducted on May 12, including urea and creatinine levels, were reportedly normal before the surgery.

They said doctors informed them on May 14 that Sanket was likely to be discharged the following day. However, his condition suddenly deteriorated later that night. He developed diarrhoea and began vomiting blood. Despite being administered medicines and injections on the advice of the doctor on duty, his condition reportedly worsened.

Family members further alleged that Sanket’s body temporarily turned greenish during the period. The next morning, doctors from the Surgery and Medicine departments examined him, after which medical investigations reportedly revealed simultaneous deterioration of his liver, kidneys and lungs, along with a sharp fall in platelet count. He was later shifted to the ICU after his condition became critical.