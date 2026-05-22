19-year-old woman among three held for rape of minor in forest near Jharsuguda DHH

JHARSUGUDA: Three persons including a woman were arrested for their alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a minor girl in a forested area near Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital (DHH), police said on Thursday.

Jharsuguda SP GR Raghavendra said prime accused Raja Besan (24) of Buromal Gauntiapada, raped the minor late in the night on May 17 with the help of his two associates - Akash Pradhan (20) and Trupti Naik (19).

Police said the survivor was attending to her relative at the DHH. On the fateful night, Trupti allegedly lured her outside the hospital on the pretext of having tea. Raja then allegedly took her to the nearby forested patch and sexually assaulted her.

Trupti, a relative of Raja, and Akash played active roles in facilitating the movement of the survivor to the location where the offence was committed, said police.

Raghavendra said after receiving complaint, police registered a case under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the BNS. Scientific and forensic evidence were collected. Police recorded the survivor’s statement through audio-visual means. Her medical examination was conducted and the witnesses examined.

Multiple teams were formed to nab the accused. Acting on technical inputs, Airport police led by IIC Prashant Kumar Sethi first arrested Akash and Trupti from Buromal area on May 19. Based on their interrogation, police traced prime accused Raja and nabbed him when he was trying to flee on Wednesday night, the SP added.

The accused trio was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody on the day.