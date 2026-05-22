Amid fuel supply concerns, Odisha CM Majhi pushes carpool, fuel allowance cuts in eight-point plan

BHUBANESWAR: Amid rising concerns over global oil supply disruptions and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday issued an eight-point directive to reduce petrol and diesel consumption across all government departments and institutions in the state.

Majhi, who earlier reduced his official convoy by half, asked government review meetings to be held in virtual mode while senior officers were directed to go for carpooling.

In a fresh set of instructions issued to chief secretary Anu Garg, the chief minister directed all government offices to adopt measures that would significantly curb fuel consumption. As part of the new guidelines, official meetings, reviews, training programmes and workshops will be conducted in virtual mode unless physical presence is absolutely necessary. Only essential officials will attend meetings in person, while others will participate online.

The government also made purchase of EVs, be it two-wheelers or four-wheelers, mandatory for government offices from June 1. Petrol or diesel vehicles will be allowed only under exceptional circumstances. Similarly, all four-wheelers hired by government offices on a rental basis from June 1 must also be EVs.

Senior officers entitled to official vehicles for personal purposes have been asked to adopt carpooling arrangements and use a single vehicle for commuting. The fuel allowance linked to such usage will also be reduced by half. The Finance department will issue fresh guidelines within 15 days specifying the categories of officers eligible for personal use of government vehicles.