Bhubaneswar sweats through season's first heatwave day

BHUBANESWAR: Normal life was thrown out of gear as Bhubaneswar recorded its first official heatwave day of the season on Thursday, with maximum day temperature touching 42.2 degree Celsius.

As the state capital saw mercury soar past the normal by 4.5 degree C, people complained of uneasiness and heat stress as high levels of humidity made life miserable. During the peak hours, road wore a deserted look as denizens chose to stay indoors.

“Today’s conditions were almost unprecedented as I had not witnessed such a combination of heat and humidity,” said Prasanta Sahu, an online delivery agent of the city. While the sweltering conditions affected the people, for stray animals such as dogs and cattle, it was equally unbearable.

The intense heat surged in the state capital by about 5.4 deg C in the last 24 hours. Bhubaneswar had recorded 36.8 deg C on Wednesday. People expected respite as overcast conditions developed later in the day but only to be left disappointed.

Neighbouring Cuttack too sweated under intense heat and recorded 40.2 deg C on the day but citizens were in for a much-needed respite as nor’wester rains lashed the city in the evening. Keonjhar, which recorded 41.3 deg C on the day, too experienced thunderstorm activity. Besides, parts of Khurda district also witnessed rains and strong winds.