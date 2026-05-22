Fuel supply disruption hits farming, construction activities in Odisha's Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: The ongoing fuel crisis, particularly the shortage of diesel in Sambalpur, has not only affected public transport but also hit agricultural operations and infrastructure projects across the district.

While farmers are struggling to procure fuel for mechanised farm work, contractors report disruptions in construction activities due to inadequate diesel supplies at fuel stations.

Sources said with harvesting of rabi crops underway and preparations for the upcoming kharif season gaining pace, demand for diesel-powered harvesters, tractors and power tillers has risen sharply. Farmers across several areas have reportedly been making repeated visits to fuel stations in search of diesel, fearing delays in harvesting and field preparation if the shortage continues.

Farmers in many parts of the district have also expressed concern over restrictions on dispensing fuel in containers. Since taking tractors and power tillers to fuel stations is often impractical, farmers largely depend on carrying diesel to their fields. They have urged the administration to introduce a mechanism to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply for agricultural purposes.

Amiya Marei, a farmer from Sindurpank, said, “Rabi paddy procurement has already commenced, and farmers are eager to harvest their standing crops and transport the produce to mandis. However, many harvester operators are unable to deploy their machines due to the diesel shortage. Those who have managed to secure fuel have increased their harvesting charges from around Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,700 per hour to offset higher fuel costs, adding to the burden on farmers.”