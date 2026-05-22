Odisha govt extends guest faculty engagement in higher education institutions by six months

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the ongoing recruitment of regular faculty members, the state government on Thursday extended permission for engagement of guest faculties in state public universities and colleges by another six months.

The Higher Education department has also directed universities to ensure that candidates selected under the Mukhyamantri Research Fellowship Programme undertake at least five hours of teaching per week for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Officials said the decision has been taken to prevent disruption in academic activities due to shortage of teaching staff in higher educational institutions across the state.

As per the letter, several universities had requested approval for continuation of existing guest faculties and appointment of new guest lecturers against vacant teaching posts. Accordingly, the government reviewed the proposals submitted by the universities, and approved re-engagement of guest faculties already working under an earlier Higher Education department order issued on February 1, 2024.