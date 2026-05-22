Odisha govt to ensure piped water supply for every rural household by March 2027: Minister Rabi Naik

BHUBANESWAR: Amid rising water scarcity in some parts of the state during peak summer, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik on Thursday said the government is committed to supplying safe drinking water to every rural household (HH) and village across the state.

Addressing mediapersons after reviewing the drinking water supply situation, the minister said the government has set a target to provide piped water connectivity to all villages by March 2027. The government is working in a mission mode to improve rural drinking water infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water to people in remote and water-stressed areas, he said.

Giving details of the progress, the minister informed that out of 207 mega piped water supply projects taken up across the state, 33 projects have already been completed, benefitting 2,407 villages. Another 14 mega projects are expected to be complete by the end of the current month, which will extend drinking water supply to an additional 1,331 villages. Besides, water supply is already being provided to 3,210 villages through 35 partially-completed mega piped water projects.