Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority rolls back old QPR norms, plans stricter penalty

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA) has withdrawn its earlier order imposing penalties on real estate firms for delayed or non-submission of quarterly progress reports (QPR) and annual audit certificates (AAC).

In a notification on May 20, the authority stated that its previous order issued on November 21, 2023 has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

The 2023 order prescribed penalties of Rs 5,000 for every missed quarter and Rs 10,000 for subsequent defaults in submission of QPR and AAC by registered real estate projects.

Under the QPR norm, builders are required to submit quarterly updates disclosing construction milestones, geo-tagged progress photographs, unit booking status and details of financial account transfers related to their registered projects. The provision was introduced to ensure transparency and protect home-buyers by allowing public access to project progress.

The order invited criticism with real estate expert and RERA activist Bimalendu Pradhan terming the move ‘builder-friendly’ and demanded an immediate rollback.