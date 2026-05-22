Rath Yatra: Puri police to set up eight temporary hospitals, evacuation points for medical emergencies

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the Rath Yatra, Puri police have developed a standard operating procedure (SOP) to handle any medical emergencies that may arise during the chariot festival. The festival is scheduled to be held on July 16 this year.

The move has been taken as several devotees faint during the festival every year due to intense summer heat, suffocating humidity and overcrowding along Badadanda (Grand Road), said Puri police.

As part of the SOP, police have planned to set up eight temporary hospitals and increase the number of first-aid centres in the town. Around 35 first-aid centres have been planned to be established this year.

This apart, Puri police have come up with another SOP for evacuation in case of untoward incidents. As per the plan, evacuation points will be set up in various places of the town for safe rescue of visitors in case of stampede-like situations. Besides, at least 65 LED screens will be installed across the city to provide devotees real-time information on the rush near the Shree Jagannath temple and other areas.

On the day, DGP YB Khurania chaired a high-level meeting and directed officers to make extensive arrangements for Rath Yatra. The meeting decided to deploy a special clearance party in front of the chariots of the Trinity to ensure their smooth movement on the Grand Road. Besides, crack teams will be mobilised in crowded areas to maintain public order.