Six, including two children, killed in road accident in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: In a tragic incident, six persons, including two children, were killed, while four others were critically injured after a passenger bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw near Ladkapalli Chhak under the jurisdiction of Purushottampur in Ganjam district on Friday.

Police have so far identified five of the deceased as Mali Behera (75) and Nrusingha Behera (43), both residents of Erendra village; Lilabati Behera (45) of Samantarapur; and two minors, Neha Behera (10) and Kiran Behera (8), both from Purushottampur village.

As per reports, the incident took place when over 10 residents of Erendra village under K Nuagaon police limits in Chikiti block were travelling in an auto-rickshaw to the Singhasani shrine in the district.

The mishap occurred near Ladkapalli Chhak after the passenger bus, reportedly coming from behind, crashed into the three-wheeler.

The impact was so severe that the bus dragged the auto-rickshaw for several metres, leaving all its occupants severely injured.

Residents immediately rushed to the spot, rescued the victims and shifted them to the Kodala community health centre for treatment.

Doctors later declared six persons dead, while four others remain in critical condition and are undergoing treatment.

"Police have seized both the bus and the auto-rickshaw. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and a case has been registered for further investigation," cops said.

Meanwhile, the bus driver fled the scene soon after the accident. Police have launched a manhunt to trace and apprehend him.