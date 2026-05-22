Three arrested with hide of melanistic tiger in Odisha's Similipal

BARIPADA: Forest officials on Thursday arrested three persons for allegedly attempting to smuggle the hide of a melanistic tiger, suspected to be poached in the periphery of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj.

The accused are Gangadhar Murmu (62) of Khunta, Ramdas Hembram (40) of Kuliana and Bhima Baskey (40) of Bangiriposi.

The arrests were made during a raid conducted by the Similipal Tiger Protection Force (STPF) near Basipitha within Dukura wildlife range.

Acting on a tip-off about tiger hide smuggling, officials laid a trap and raided the spot while the accused were allegedly negotiating the sale. During the operation, the STPF seized the hide of the sub-adult melanistic tiger along with three motorcycles and two mobile phones from their possession.

Deputy director of Similipal South Wildlife Division Sumit Kar said the accused were intercepted while attempting to strike a deal for the hide which appears to belong to a sub-adult melanistic tiger aged around two years. Preliminary investigation revealed that the tiger was reportedly killed by snaring in the fringe areas of STR.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend others involved in the poaching network.