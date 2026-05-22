Unidentified woman's body found buried on Kathajodi riverbed in Odisha

CUTTACK: The body of an unidentified woman was found partially buried in the sand bed of Kathajodi river near Brahmani village under Baranga police limits on Thursday.

As per police, the deceased woman likely belongs to the 30-35 age group. The matter came to light after locals found some stray dogs feeding on the partially buried body, and informed police.

As per the eyewitnesses, only the woman’s hands and feet were visible while the rest of her body remained buried in the sand. They said the body had also started to decompose.

After receiving information, senior police officers including DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo and Zone-4 ACP Amitabh Mohapatra reached the spot and launched an investigation with the help of scientific team and sniffer dog. The body was retrieved and sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.