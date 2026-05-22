Woman suffers burns as device explodes during C-section in Sundargarh; complaint filed against two doctors

ROURKELA: A police complaint has been filed against two doctors after a woman of Sundargarh town suffered severe burns during her caesarean section (C-section) reportedly due to accidental explosion of an electrosurgical device.

The incident took place in April and came to light after Sonali Satpathy (30) and her husband Ashish Panda (35) lodged a complaint with Sundargarh Town police on May 15.

Panda said when the due date of his wife approached, they visited the woman and child wing of the Sundargarh district headquarters hospital. The concerned obstetrician-gynaecologist (O&G) doctor there allegedly advised him to get her admitted to his private nursing home at Sundargarh town on April 10. He said Sonali delivered a baby boy and was discharged on April 14. The C-section was performed by the O&G doctor with a supporting doctor.

Panda claimed after his wife’s discharge, they found burn injuries on her private parts and thigh region which were covered with bandages. Initially, there was no discomfort possibly due to the effect of anaesthesia and they ignored the burn-like marks suspecting them to be from medicinal side effects. However, she later felt intolerable pain and visited the doctor, who gave her a fresh dressing but reportedly did not reveal the truth.

As Sonali’s pain and burning sensation did not subside, Panda confronted the doctors who reportedly admitted that the burn injuries were caused due to accidental explosion of the diathermy, a high-frequency electromagnetic device used for surgical cutting.