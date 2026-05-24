Andhra Pradesh installs solar units in disputed Kotia village, Odisha raises concern over jurisdiction

KORAPUT: Authorities from Andhra Pradesh installed solar panels in the disputed Kotia villages on Saturday, raising concerns among the Koraput administration.

Sources said the AP officials attempted to install PM Suryaghar solar systems in the Upper Sembi village on Thursday, which was seized by Kotia police.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, sources claimed that Andhra Rural Circle Inspector of Police P Rama Krishna intervened and asked Kotia police officials to return the solar equipment that had earlier been seized. Subsequently, a temporary barricade was erected at the entrance of the village and PM Suryaghar solar systems were installed for six beneficiaries in the presence of AP police personnel.

Notably, AP health officials had reportedly entered Upper Sembi village and organised a health camp under the protection of AP police personnel on Friday as well.

When contacted, additional district magistrate Tapan Kumar Naik said a team of Odisha government officials rushed to Kotia on Saturday afternoon to assess the situation.