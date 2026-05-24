Bahrain Odia Samaj criticises ISKCON for holding untimely Rath Yatra

BHUBANESWAR: The Bahrain Odia Samaj has strongly criticised the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) for allegedly violating Jagannath traditions by organising untimely Rath Yatras in different parts of the world.
Questioning the practice, founder president of the Bahrain Odia Samaj Arun Kumar Praharaj said the sacred observances associated with Lord Jagannath are deeply rooted in scripture, discipline and centuries-old ritual traditions centred around Shree Jagannath Temple.
“For centuries the Jagannath culture has upheld discipline, continuity and scriptural sanctity. The Lord never deviates from tradition. Why then should His devotees?” Praharaj questioned.
He further alleged that Iskcon has repeatedly organised Rath Yatras and Snana Yatras on dates that do not align with the traditional Hindu calendar and ritual systems followed at the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri.
“It is therefore a matter of grave concern that Iskcon has repeatedly organised untimely Rath Yatras in different parts of the world, disregarding the prescribed dates and ritual systems associated with Lord Jagannath. Rath Yatra is not a cultural roadshow to be adjusted for convenience. It is a sacred observance rooted in scripture and tradition,” he said.
Praharaj stated that rituals such as Snana Yatra, Anasara and Rath Yatra are part of a living spiritual tradition observed according to fixed dates prescribed in Jagannath culture.
He alleged that changing festival dates for logistical convenience and using mechanised vehicles instead of traditional wooden chariots diluted the sanctity of the rituals.
Referring to the recent events in Houstan and Watford, the Bahrain Odia Samaj claimed devotees were hurt by the ‘unscriptural’ observances conducted under banners such as ‘Art Car Parade’ and untimely Snana Yatras.
Praharaj said many Odia organisations across the world continue to organise Rath Yatra on the traditional date with official permissions, including in Bahrain. Accordingly, he urged Iskcon authorities to respect the established Jagannath traditions and refrain from conducting untimely festivals in future.