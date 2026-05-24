Bahrain Odia Samaj criticises ISKCON for holding untimely Rath Yatra

BHUBANESWAR: The Bahrain Odia Samaj has strongly criticised the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) for allegedly violating Jagannath traditions by organising untimely Rath Yatras in different parts of the world.

Questioning the practice, founder president of the Bahrain Odia Samaj Arun Kumar Praharaj said the sacred observances associated with Lord Jagannath are deeply rooted in scripture, discipline and centuries-old ritual traditions centred around Shree Jagannath Temple.

“For centuries the Jagannath culture has upheld discipline, continuity and scriptural sanctity. The Lord never deviates from tradition. Why then should His devotees?” Praharaj questioned.

He further alleged that Iskcon has repeatedly organised Rath Yatras and Snana Yatras on dates that do not align with the traditional Hindu calendar and ritual systems followed at the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri.

“It is therefore a matter of grave concern that Iskcon has repeatedly organised untimely Rath Yatras in different parts of the world, disregarding the prescribed dates and ritual systems associated with Lord Jagannath. Rath Yatra is not a cultural roadshow to be adjusted for convenience. It is a sacred observance rooted in scripture and tradition,” he said.