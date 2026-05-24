Bail petitions of 17 accused in Odisha Police SI exam scam rejected

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has rejected bail petitions of the 17 accused in the Odisha Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination scam being investigated by the CBI.

The accused were arrested in December last year under various provisions of the BNS and the Odisha Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Hearing the batch of bail pleas, Justice Gourishankar Satapathy observed that the allegations against the accused disclosed a crime against society and a socio-economic offence of huge magnitude. He noted that the accused were allegedly involved in leaking question papers in exchange for lakhs of rupees from candidates seeking government jobs.

“The Combined Police Service Examination 2024 was cancelled twice for the alleged action of the petitioners,” Justice Satapathy observed, adding that such acts corrode the morals of meritorious candidates and undermine public confidence in the recruitment process.