Jagatsinghpur admin shuts down illegal public drinking

PARADIP: In a special enforcement drive, Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal and SP Ankit Verma conducted raids against illegal liquor sale and public drinking at various locations in Paradip on Friday night.

The drive was carried out in the presence of additional SP Ajinkya Mane and other police personnel. A total of 22 intoxicated persons were detained for creating public disorder and violating law and order norms.

Mane said that during the drive, the 22 detained persons were brought to Paradip Model Police Station. IMFL shop owners were warned against allowing public drinking on or near their premises, while strict action was announced against unauthorised street vendors involved in illegal liquor-related activities.

The operation was launched to curb the growing menace of illegal ‘chakhana’ (snacks) centres, which authorities said had become hubs of anti-social activities and public nuisance in the port town.

In recent years, several unauthorised roadside ‘chakhana’ stalls and makeshift dens in Paradip have reportedly turned into gathering spots for drunkards, addicts, and anti-social elements. Local residents have repeatedly complained about public intoxication, gambling, quarrels, harassment of women, theft, and disturbances near residential areas due to the unchecked rise of such establishments.

Acting on public complaints and intelligence inputs, the district administration and police conducted raids at around 10 to 12 suspected chakhana points in areas including IFFCO Chowk, Atharbanki, and Badapadia. They detained 22 persons during the drive.

The collector directed officials to continue regular monitoring of illegal liquor-linked activities and ensure stricter enforcement in vulnerable areas, marketplaces and roadside settlements. The SP also emphasised that police would intensify patrolling and take stern action against individuals involved in unlawful trade, narcotic consumption, hooliganism, and public disturbance.