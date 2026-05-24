KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta gets 73rd doctorate

BHUBANESWAR: Founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta was conferred an honorary doctorate by the University of Craiova in Romania for his contribution towards development of society through education.

At a special ceremony hosted by the university on its premises, Samanta received the degree in presence of president of the senate of Craiova, Prof Leonardo Geo Menescu, academicians and students. So far, Samanta has been conferred 73 honorary doctorates.

During the full senate meeting held last month, the institution resolved to confer the honorary doctorate upon Samanta based on a proposal. University of Craiova is one of the oldest public universities in Romania.

Samanta expressed his gratitude to the university and said the recognition would further inspire him to continue his efforts in the areas of education and social welfare.