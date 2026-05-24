Odisha: 79 BEOs served show-cause notices over delay in forwarding teacher transfer applications

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has issued show cause notices to 79 block education officers (BEOs) for failing to forward online transfer applications of elementary teachers to the district education officers (DEOs) within the stipulated timeline.

The directorate of Elementary Education has stated that many BEOs did not forward the applications by the scheduled deadline of May 10 despite repeated instructions under the annual teacher transfer policy. The department has directed the defaulting officers to submit their replies at the earliest explaining the reasons for the delay and why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them.

As per the transfer policy framed by the directorate for the elementary teachers, applications for transfer are submitted online between April 15 and April 30 every year. After receiving the applications, the respective BEOs are required to verify and forward them to the district education offices by May 10. The proposals are then scrutinised by the district-level transfer committee and the state-level transfer committee before final approval.