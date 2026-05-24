Odisha: 79 BEOs served show-cause notices over delay in forwarding teacher transfer applications

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has issued show cause notices to 79 block education officers (BEOs) for failing to forward online transfer applications of elementary teachers to the district education officers (DEOs) within the stipulated timeline.
The directorate of Elementary Education has stated that many BEOs did not forward the applications by the scheduled deadline of May 10 despite repeated instructions under the annual teacher transfer policy. The department has directed the defaulting officers to submit their replies at the earliest explaining the reasons for the delay and why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them.
As per the transfer policy framed by the directorate for the elementary teachers, applications for transfer are submitted online between April 15 and April 30 every year. After receiving the applications, the respective BEOs are required to verify and forward them to the district education offices by May 10. The proposals are then scrutinised by the district-level transfer committee and the state-level transfer committee before final approval.
Nearly 1,866 transfer applications remained pending at the BEO level across several districts. In most of the defaulting blocks, not a single application was forwarded despite multiple teachers applying for transfers. Kasipur block in Rayagada district was the biggest defaulter with 97 applications received but only seven forwarded to the DEO office, leaving 90 applications pending. Chandabali block in Bhadrak district had 74 pending applications, while Mohana block in Gajapati district recorded 69 pending cases.
Surada block in Ganjam district also failed to forward 62 applications, while Boipariguda block in Koraput district had 53 pending applications. Khallikote block in Ganjam had 48 pending applications, Rangeilunda in the same district had 42 pending cases, and Muribahal block in Balangir had 41 pending applications.
The highest number of defaulting blocks were reported from Ganjam, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Koraput, Gajapati and Bhadrak.
The directorate has warned that strict disciplinary action will be taken against the officers concerned if satisfactory explanations are not submitted.