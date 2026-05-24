Odisha in India’s core heatwave zone

BHUBANESWAR: As it reels under unforgiving weather conditions, a latest report revealed that Odisha emerged as one among the 10 states with the most compound hot-humid days between 2015 and 2024.

A compound hot-humid day is a weather phenomenon where extreme heat and high atmospheric moisture occur simultaneously. In these states, high heat is increasingly overlapping with sufficient humidity to create stressful conditions.

At present, India’s core heatwave zone (CHZ), including states like Rajasthan, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana and parts of Maharashtra, is witnessing a statistically significant rise in heatwave frequency and duration. Night temperatures are unusually high while minimum temperatures are close to 30 degree Celsius.

Weather experts said heatwave conditions have intensified due to heat-trapping in cities, rising humidity, dry soils and climate change driven warming, with multiple factors now converging to make extreme heat deadlier and more widespread than ever before.

Bhubaneswar has been the clear example. In the capital, mornings have recorded uncomfortably high temperature, with the day exacerbated by relentless heatwave conditions.

On Saturday, the city recorded 30.6 degree C as early as 5.30 am. The humidity level of 88 per cent added to the discomfort of the citizens, giving Bhubaneswar a ‘feel like’ or heat index of 42 degree C during the early hours. By 11.30 am, the state capital turned into a virtual heat chamber by recording 37.2 degree C and 60 per cent humidity, taking the heat index to an unbearable 52 degree C. The city experienced a further spike in daytime temperature and recorded 39.3 degree C, above normal by 1.6 degree C.