Odisha plans mega Hirakud tourism hub with floatels, cruise zones, ropeways and eco resorts

BHUBANESWAR: The state government’s ambitious plan to transform the greater Hirakud region into a mega tourism hub of western Odisha is beginning to take shape, with key projects now under execution across Sambalpur, Burla and adjoining areas. The Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary and Hirakud reservoir are right at the centre of the plans.
An integrated masterplan seeks to position Hirakud as a sustainable tourism destination promoting nature, culture and adventure through a combination of hospitality infrastructure, eco-tourism, waterfront development, heritage circuits and adventure activities. A regional tourism development authority, to be designated HIRAKUD, will be formed to plan, design and regulate the activities, sources said.
The integrated plan envisages a sprawling tourism ecosystem spread across three major zones and a total of 5,130 sq km influence area. Covering wildlife sanctuaries, dam and reservoir, temples, waterfalls, tribal tourism circuits and waterfront destinations, the mega development plan looks at hotel districts, museums, adventure tourism zone and even airstrip development, a copy of the proposed integrated master-plan accessed by this newspaper suggested.
The integrated plan by Tourism department was discussed in a meeting chaired by chief secretary Anu Garg recently. The HIRAKUD is proposed to be modelled on the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority of Gujarat. The body, to be constituted under Odisha Development Authority Act, will need ratification of the cabinet and then the Assembly, sources in the Tourism department said.
The authority would function as an umbrella planning and regulatory body for tourism infrastructure development, land-use zoning, access control and development rights regulation, dam safety coordination, environmental management, hospitality and eco-tourism projects, waterfront and transport connectivity planning.
Last year in April, principal secretary to the PM PK Mishra had taken stock of the plan. The proposed authority area would cover about 54.51 sq km around Hirakud, while its wider influence zone would extend across nearly 5,130 sq km spanning Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary and adjoining regions.
At the core of the project is Zone-1 around the Hirakud dam and Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary area where marquee attractions including hotel districts, tent cities, floatels, cruise hubs, laser and light symphony, a dam museum, ropeways and golf retreats are planned. This zone spans from Zero Point to Gandhi Minar. The redevelopment of Jawahar Udyan as well as zipline is also in the offing.
The Zone-2, from Hirakud to the National Highway, will focus on hospitality and convention infrastructure such as hotel districts, golf course plaza, adventure tourism zones, camping and convention district as well as airstrip development. The Zone-3 around Jharsuguda islands proposes eco resorts, houseboats, promenades and adventure tourism facilities. It also seeks to create nature parks, mining museum, promenades, cruise activities apart from adventure tourism zones. All three zones look at six hotel districts.
Among the flagship projects already under execution is the Arrival Plaza and Dam Museum being developed at a sanctioned cost of Rs 75.17 crore. The project includes food courts, shopping blocks, viewing areas and museum facilities. It is targeted to be completed by March 2027.
Another major attraction is the Light and Laser Symphony. The project, estimated at Rs 36.09 crore, includes a large waterfront entertainment zone with amphitheatres, leisure gardens and laser installations. While work has not yet been initiated, March 2027 is the target for completion.
Parallel religious tourism projects are also progressing under the Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation. The Samaleswari Temple Phase-II redevelopment project worth Rs 96.35 crore has achieved 37 per cent physical progress. Similarly, the Huma Temple redevelopment has reached 42 per cent completion while the Ghanteswari Temple project stands at 30 per cent.
The tourism push also includes a futuristic Rs 100 crore Energy Technology Experience Centre proposed by NTPC near Hirakud. Planned as an interactive knowledge hub, the centre will feature galleries on power technology, innovation plazas, VR zones and experiential exhibits aimed at attracting tourists, students and researchers.
Meanwhile, Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary is being upgraded into a world-class eco-tourism destination with Rs 40.04 crore worth projects, including more customised safari vehicles, cruise boats, tented accommodations, homestays and canopy walks. With work for 11 out of 14 sanctioned components already complete, this has achieved 90 per cent completion. The rest three components have achieved 70 per cent progress.
Since the entire gamut of work is for regional tourism development, it has multiple stakeholders. Apart from state government departments, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, NTPC, Indian Port and Railways Corporation Ltd (IPRCL) and Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) are proposed to chip in with major components.
The MCL is expected to set up a mine museum, underground mine experience and eco park while the Hirakud Ropeway could be taken by IPRCL.