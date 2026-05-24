Odisha plans mega Hirakud tourism hub with floatels, cruise zones, ropeways and eco resorts

BHUBANESWAR: The state government’s ambitious plan to transform the greater Hirakud region into a mega tourism hub of western Odisha is beginning to take shape, with key projects now under execution across Sambalpur, Burla and adjoining areas. The Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary and Hirakud reservoir are right at the centre of the plans.

An integrated masterplan seeks to position Hirakud as a sustainable tourism destination promoting nature, culture and adventure through a combination of hospitality infrastructure, eco-tourism, waterfront development, heritage circuits and adventure activities. A regional tourism development authority, to be designated HIRAKUD, will be formed to plan, design and regulate the activities, sources said.

The integrated plan envisages a sprawling tourism ecosystem spread across three major zones and a total of 5,130 sq km influence area. Covering wildlife sanctuaries, dam and reservoir, temples, waterfalls, tribal tourism circuits and waterfront destinations, the mega development plan looks at hotel districts, museums, adventure tourism zone and even airstrip development, a copy of the proposed integrated master-plan accessed by this newspaper suggested.

The integrated plan by Tourism department was discussed in a meeting chaired by chief secretary Anu Garg recently. The HIRAKUD is proposed to be modelled on the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority of Gujarat. The body, to be constituted under Odisha Development Authority Act, will need ratification of the cabinet and then the Assembly, sources in the Tourism department said.