Odisha reshuffles SPs of nine districts amid concerns over deteriorating law and order situation

BHUBANESWAR: Amid growing concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha, the state government on Saturday effected a reshuffle among the superintendents of police (SPs) of nine districts.

As per a notification issued by the Home department, Nabarangpur SP Madkar Sandeep Sampat has been shifted as DIG of police, CID-CB in Cuttack. Similarly, SP, CID-CB at Cuttack, Parmar Smit Parshottam Das has been posted as Nayagarh SP in place of S Susree, who has been posted as SP, Vigilance.

Khurda SP Vivekanand Sharma has been posted as SP, CID-CB at Cuttack while Rayagada SP Swathy S Kumar has been transferred as SP, STF, Bhubaneswar. Likewise, Bargarh SP Prahalad Sahai Meena has been moved as Gajapati SP while Special Branch SP, Raj Prasad has been posted as Rayagada SP.

Meanwhile, Ganjam SP Suvendu Kumar Patra has been transferred as Khurda SP while Boudh SP Rahul Goel posted as SP, Special Branch. Similarly, Kandhamal SP Harisha BC is now Ganjam SP while additional SP, Bhadrak Kashyap Parth Jagdish has been posted as SP, Nabarangpur.

Kuldeep Meena, ADC to Governor has been posted as SP of Boudh district while additional SP, Rayagada, Ramendra Prasad has been transferred as SP in Kandhamal district. Rabindra Nath Satapathy, SP, STF at Bhubaneswar has been transferred as Bargarh SP while Kishore Chandra Mund, DCP of UPID, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack has been posted as SP of Deogarh district.