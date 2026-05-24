Odisha to roll out caravan tourism in 7 eco-tourism sites

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha attempts to position itself on India’s emerging caravan tourism map, the state Forest department is gearing up to roll out the concept in its pristine eco-tourism destinations with regulated stay facilities.

The department has decided to develop dedicated caravan parks at eco-tourism sites across the state. The locations include Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, Similipal Tiger Reserve, Satkosia Tiger Reserve, Mahendragiri, Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary, Deomali hills and Bhitarkanika National Park.

To roll out the initiative, the government has issued a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) for caravan movement, parking and tourist conduct within forest-managed eco-tourism zones. “The move is aimed at ensuring that tourism expansion does not come at the cost of ecological balance,” said deputy conservator of forests (DCF), Wildlife Vivek Kumar.

Kumar said under the SOP, caravan parks have been made as designated areas meant only for temporary parking and short-duration stays, with minimal infrastructure and no permanent construction. These sites cannot function as resorts or conventional accommodation facilities.

The department has capped the carrying capacity at roughly four to five caravans per site at a time, depending on ecological sensitivity, water availability, waste management capacity and wildlife movement patterns. Final decisions on site-specific limits will rest with the DFOs concerned.

Only eco-friendly and temporary infrastructure will be permitted within the parks including levelled parking bays, solar lighting, drinking water points, waste segregation systems, septic facilities and charging points. Bookings for caravan parking and associated services will be done through the Ecotour Odisha portal and only government-approved caravan operators with pre-registered vehicles will be allowed entry. The booking facility has been integrated with the Ecotour site, the deputy conservator of forests said.