Road barricades at CDA Sec-10 intended for public safety: Orissa HC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has dismissed a PIL against installation of overhead and mobile barricades on a road in Sector-10 of Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) area, observing that the measures were intended to ensure public safety and reduce road accidents.

The division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman observed that road accidents have become a major cause of fatalities and that authorities are duty-bound to adopt preventive measures. The bench emphasised that policy decisions taken by government departments based on empirical data and aimed at benefitting a larger section of society should not ordinarily be interfered with by courts.

The PIL was filed by four residents of CDA Khageswar Sethi, Manoj Kumar Pati, Manoranjan Dash,and Susree Sangita Ratha. During the hearing, Pati, who is the president of the puja committee of CDA Sector-10, appeared in person and alleged that the barricades had caused complete blockage of the road, narrowed its width, and restricted the movement of buses and emergency vehicles. He submitted that ambulances could not pass through the road during emergencies due to the barriers.