Six-year-old mauled by stray dogs in Ganjam village, critical

BERHAMPUR: A six-year-old boy sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs at Mahanala village under Patapur police limits of Ganjam district on Saturday.
The child, Arush Kumar Gouda, a Class I student, was playing outside his house when five to seven dogs suddenly pounced on him. The dogs kept mauling the boy until locals rushed to the spot and rescued him.
Eyewitnesses said the attack was so severe that the child sustained injuries on his face and skull. He was initially taken to the Digapahandi community health centre (CHC) and later shifted to MKCG MCH in Berhampur. Subsequently, the eight-year-old was referred to a hospital in Bhubaneswar for specialised treatment. His condition is stated to be critical.
The boy’s father Bishikeshan Gouda, who works as a daily wage labourer at Rajamahendri in Andhra Pradesh, rushed back home after being informed of the matter. Collector V Keerthi Vasan has directed the tehsildar to initiate necessary action and provide financial aid to the victim’s family. Meanwhile, locals expressed concern over increasing stray dog attacks in Mahanala, Palaspur, Gandhi Chhak and Patapur areas for the past few days. They alleged that the administration had not heeded to their complaints. Some even claimed that stray dogs were being brought from Andhra Pradesh in trucks and abandoned in their places. However there is no official confirmation regarding these allegations.
Villagers claimed over 19 people including five children have fallen victim to stray dog attack in the last 10 days. CHC authorities said around 12 people bit by stray dogs were treated at the hospital during this period while seven were taken to private clinics.
The latest incident has triggered fear among the residents who are now carrying sticks and rods while venturing out of their homes. Many parents said they are afraid to send their kids to school or tuition in fear of dog attack.
Animal rights activist Lalatendu Choudhury said increasing hostility and mistreatment towards stray dogs were reasons for their aggressive behaviour. He stressed the need for effective stray animal management and stronger public safety measures in vulnerable residential areas.
Incidently, though the stray dog population has seen an alarming rise across the district, necessary sterilisation measures have so far only been initiated in areas under Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) jurisdiction since last year.