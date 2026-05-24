Six-year-old mauled by stray dogs in Ganjam village, critical

BERHAMPUR: A six-year-old boy sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs at Mahanala village under Patapur police limits of Ganjam district on Saturday.

The child, Arush Kumar Gouda, a Class I student, was playing outside his house when five to seven dogs suddenly pounced on him. The dogs kept mauling the boy until locals rushed to the spot and rescued him.

Eyewitnesses said the attack was so severe that the child sustained injuries on his face and skull. He was initially taken to the Digapahandi community health centre (CHC) and later shifted to MKCG MCH in Berhampur. Subsequently, the eight-year-old was referred to a hospital in Bhubaneswar for specialised treatment. His condition is stated to be critical.

The boy’s father Bishikeshan Gouda, who works as a daily wage labourer at Rajamahendri in Andhra Pradesh, rushed back home after being informed of the matter. Collector V Keerthi Vasan has directed the tehsildar to initiate necessary action and provide financial aid to the victim’s family. Meanwhile, locals expressed concern over increasing stray dog attacks in Mahanala, Palaspur, Gandhi Chhak and Patapur areas for the past few days. They alleged that the administration had not heeded to their complaints. Some even claimed that stray dogs were being brought from Andhra Pradesh in trucks and abandoned in their places. However there is no official confirmation regarding these allegations.