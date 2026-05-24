Upper Kolab farmers in Odisha's Koraput worry as delayed rabi paddy harvest risks monsoon damage

JEYPORE: Farmers in the command areas of the Upper Kolab irrigation project are worried over the delayed maturity of rabi paddy crops, fearing possible damage with the monsoon season approaching.

Rabi paddy cultivation has been taken up over nearly 25,000 hectares across Borigumma, Jeypore, Kotpad and Kundra blocks of Koraput under the Upper Kolab ayacut region. However, unlike previous years, only around five per cent of the standing crop has reached the harvesting stage so far, triggering anxiety among cultivators.

According to farmers, irrigation water for the current rabi season was released to ayacut areas only from January 15, leading to delayed transplantation and crop growth. Normally, harvesting begins by the end of April, with more than 50 per cent of the crop harvested by this time.

“This year, most fields are still green and several patches are yet to mature. In some areas, the crop is still in the flowering stage. If the monsoon arrives early, standing crops may suffer extensive damage,” alleged farmers from Jeypore and Borigumma blocks.

The Upper Kolab authorities have reportedly stopped the release of irrigation water through canals even though crops in several pockets are yet to attain maturity, which the farmers say could affect grain formation in late-stage crops.

District agriculture officer Lalatendu Mohapatra said, “The harvesting process has been delayed to some extent due to late transplantation of paddy. However, we expect harvesting activities to gather pace shortly and be completed well before the onset of the monsoon.”