Youth suffers critical burn injuries while taking selfie atop railway wagon in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A youth suffered critical burn injuries at Mancheswar railway station in Bhubaneswar on Sunday after climbing atop a stationary railway wagon to take selfies and shoot videos for social media.

According to East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources, the youth, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, was reportedly travelling from Rajasthan to Cuttack for training.

During the early hours of the day, he allegedly climbed onto a loaded wagon stationed on track no. 07 at the railway station and came dangerously close to the high voltage Overhead Electric (OHE) wire.

He sustained serious injuries after allegedly coming into contact with the electrified system and fell beside the track.

On duty Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel immediately rescued him and shifted him by ambulance to a railway hospital for emergency treatment.

After preliminary medical care, he was referred to a government hospital in Cuttack after his condition worsened.