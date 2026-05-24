Youth suffers critical burn injuries while taking selfie atop railway wagon in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A youth suffered critical burn injuries at Mancheswar railway station in Bhubaneswar on Sunday after climbing atop a stationary railway wagon to take selfies and shoot videos for social media.
According to East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources, the youth, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, was reportedly travelling from Rajasthan to Cuttack for training.
During the early hours of the day, he allegedly climbed onto a loaded wagon stationed on track no. 07 at the railway station and came dangerously close to the high voltage Overhead Electric (OHE) wire.
He sustained serious injuries after allegedly coming into contact with the electrified system and fell beside the track.
On duty Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel immediately rescued him and shifted him by ambulance to a railway hospital for emergency treatment.
After preliminary medical care, he was referred to a government hospital in Cuttack after his condition worsened.
Railway officials said the injured youth was conscious. The incident triggered panic among passengers at the station. Railway police have launched an investigation into the matter.
Meanwhile, in a statement, ECoR authorities urged passengers and the general public, particularly youngsters, to avoid climbing railway wagons, coaches, poles or any railway structure for selfies, photography, videography or social media content creation.
Railway officials warned that the OHE system used for train operations carries extremely high voltage electricity and can cause severe injuries or death even without direct physical contact, as electric arcing may occur when a person comes too close to the wire.
ECoR said awareness campaigns are regularly conducted through station announcements, posters, public advisories and social media outreach to sensitise people against trespassing and unsafe activities within railway premises.
It also cautioned that such acts invite legal action under relevant provisions of the Railways Act.
"Indian Railways reiterates that railway tracks and electrical installations are highly sensitive operational zones and public cooperation is essential to prevent such unfortunate incidents," ECoR stated.