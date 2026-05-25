BJD alleges Rs 50 crore post office scam in undivided Koraput, seeks CBI probe

JEYPORE: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday alleged large-scale embezzlement of government funds in sub-post offices functioning under the Jeypore postal division in undivided Koraput region and demanded a court-monitored CBI probe into the ‘scam’.

Addressing mediapersons in Jeypore, senior BJD leader Rabi Narayan Nanda and former MP Pradeep Majhi alleged that funds meant for beneficiaries under MGNREGS and other Central welfare schemes were fraudulently diverted from postal accounts by a nexus involving some postal employees and middlemen.

They claimed though the alleged misappropriation detected so far is estimated at around Rs 10 crore, the overall fraud could exceed Rs 50 crore across various sub-post offices in Koraput, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri districts between 2022 and 2026.

According to the BJD leaders, beneficiaries from tribal and economically-weaker sections, particularly those unable to sign and dependent on thumb impressions, were allegedly targeted. They claimed nearly 5,000 beneficiaries out of around 25,000 account holders receiving payments under the government scheme may have been affected.

They alleged that funds transferred through direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode into beneficiaries’ postal savings accounts were illegally diverted to other accounts using forged records, manipulated passbooks and altered KYC details. They further alleged that a well-organised racket was operating behind the fraud.