Dhinkia set for unveiling of steel plant after 21 years of protests

PARADIP: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the JSW integrated steel plant at Dhinkia near Paradip on Wednesday, marking the culmination of nearly 21 years of protests, legal hurdles and delays.

The Jagatsinghpur administration has made elaborate arrangements for the programme. Sources said the chief minister will inaugurate the mega greenfield integrated steel plant being developed on the erstwhile POSCO project site with an investment of around Rs 65,000 crore and a production capacity of 13.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). JSW Steel chairman Sajjan Jindal is also expected to attend the ceremony.

During the event, the chief minister will lay the foundation stones for several associated units, including the coke oven, steel melting shop, blast furnace and sinter plant. Authorities of JSW Steel have stepped up preparations for the commencement ceremony as the long-pending project finally moves toward operationalisation after years of resistance from several groups.