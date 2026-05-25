Farmers forced to kneel, crawl over cow smuggling suspicion in Odisha's in Nabarangpur

UMERKOTE: Protests broke out in Nabarangpur’s Chandahandi on Sunday after a group of farmers was reportedly assaulted and subjected to inhuman treatment by cow vigilantes on suspicion of cattle smuggling in Ludhuapada village.

The incident took place on May 21 near Ludhuapada in Chandahandi block and came to light after a video of the farmers being forced to kneel and crawl went viral on social media, sparking outrage in the region.

Sources said some farmers from Barsundi village under Raighar block were transporting their bullocks to Dohimal in Chandahandi. A group of youths reportedly from the local unit of Bajrang Dal intercepted the farmers near Ludhuapada and accused them of cattle smuggling.

The situation turned violent as the farmers were allegedly beaten and subjected to degrading treatment. Eyewitnesses claimed the victims were physically assaulted, smeared with dirt, forced to kneel down by holding their ears, and crawl for nearly half a kilometre under the scorching sun.

After videos of the incident went viral on social media, hundreds of local residents led by advocate Khemraj Bagh staged protest outside Chandahandi police station demanding action against those involved in the assault on the farmers.