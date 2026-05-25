Farmers forced to kneel, crawl over cow smuggling suspicion in Odisha's in Nabarangpur

UMERKOTE: Protests broke out in Nabarangpur’s Chandahandi on Sunday after a group of farmers was reportedly assaulted and subjected to inhuman treatment by cow vigilantes on suspicion of cattle smuggling in Ludhuapada village.
The incident took place on May 21 near Ludhuapada in Chandahandi block and came to light after a video of the farmers being forced to kneel and crawl went viral on social media, sparking outrage in the region.
Sources said some farmers from Barsundi village under Raighar block were transporting their bullocks to Dohimal in Chandahandi. A group of youths reportedly from the local unit of Bajrang Dal intercepted the farmers near Ludhuapada and accused them of cattle smuggling.
The situation turned violent as the farmers were allegedly beaten and subjected to degrading treatment. Eyewitnesses claimed the victims were physically assaulted, smeared with dirt, forced to kneel down by holding their ears, and crawl for nearly half a kilometre under the scorching sun.
After videos of the incident went viral on social media, hundreds of local residents led by advocate Khemraj Bagh staged protest outside Chandahandi police station demanding action against those involved in the assault on the farmers.
“Such lawless violence has no place in a civilised society. Innocent farmers cannot be assaulted merely on suspicion. This is a gross violation of human dignity and human rights,” Bagh said. He further alleged that vulnerable communities, including dalits, adivasis, minorities and Bengali settlers, are often targeted in the name of cow protection by fringe groups.
Bagh urged the police administration to immediately register a case and arrest the culprits, warning that failure to take appropriate action could trigger a district-wide agitation.
Police said a case has been registered on basis of a complaint filed by the victims. Additional SP Aditya Sen said two persons were arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday. Three more persons have been detained and are being interrogated.
The incident has raised serious concerns over growing vigilante violence in rural areas of Nabarangpur, with residents urging authorities to ensure justice for the victims and prevent such mob vigilantism from happening again.