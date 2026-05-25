Four die, over 50 fall ill after ritual feast in Odisha village; cholera angle probed

ROURKELA/JHARSUGUDA: At least four persons died and over 50 others have taken ill after partaking in a post-death ritual feast at Nuadihi village under Hemgir police limits of Sundargarh district, which was held on Thursday.

While food poisoning is suspected to be the primary cause of the mass illness, a cholera outbreak has not been ruled out as the host of the feast had reportedly been suffering from a diarrhoeal infection prior to the incident. Stool samples of the affected villagers are being collected to ascertain the exact cause of the disease.

While two of the deceased belonged to Nuadihi village, two others were from Sunakhaen village under Lakhanpur block of Jharsuguda district. Four persons from Sunakhaen have also been admitted to the hospital with symptoms of severe diarrhoea and vomiting.

Sundargarh district health officials said a woman, Raibari Pradhan (50), was admitted to Hemgir community health centre (CHC) on Saturday evening and died within an hour. Another villager, Mangal Singh Naik (50), died during treatment at VIMSAR, Burla on Sunday morning.

The victims from Sunakhaen village have been identified as Ullas Khadia (41) and Sukanti Khadia (65). Jharsuguda chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Shashi Shekhar Seth said four critically ill patients, including Ullas and Sukanti Khadia, were admitted to the DHH around midnight on Saturday. As Ullas’ condition deteriorated, he was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla, where he succumbed during treatment. Sukanti died at the DHH at around 5.30 am on Sunday.