Habitual fraudster arrested in Jeypore for duping people of lakhs in fake loan and bank service scam

JEYPORE: Jeypore Town police arrested an alleged habitual fraudster from Rourkela for duping people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of arranging loans and opening accounts in banks. The accused is Lakshmikanta Panda (34) of Ichhapur area in Bhadrak district.
Addressing mediapersons on Saturday evening, SDPO Archita Mittal said residents of Nuasahi in Jeypore had lodged a complaint in Town police station on May 12 alleging that the accused had collected huge amounts of cash and gold ornaments from them on the promise of facilitating bank loans and other banking services.
Mittal said Panda had rented a house in Nuasahi and was operating a so-called ‘Seva Kendra’ where he lured unsuspecting people by assuring them easy bank loans and assistance in opening bank accounts. After collecting the money and ornaments from several victims, he allegedly switched off his mobile phone and disappeared from the rented house.
Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation with the help of cyber cell and local intelligence inputs. During probe, police traced the accused to Rourkela. A special policed team rushed to the steel city and apprehended him.
Police seized Rs 3.92 lakh cash, gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 13 lakh, a motorcycle, air-conditioner, computer and other household articles collectively valued at nearly Rs 20 lakh from the accused. Besides, nine mobile phones, seven active SIM cards, 31 other SIM cards and three memory cards allegedly used in the fraud were also recovered.
The SDPO said Panda is a habitual offender and five similar fraud cases are pending against him in Cuttack, Puri, Jajpur, Balasore and Bhadrak districts. A non-bailable warrant (NBW) had also been issued against him by a court in Balasore.
Police suspect the accused may have duped more people in other districts using a similar modus operandi. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether others were involved in the fraud network, said police.
Amid rising incidents of cyber and financial frauds, Mittal appealed to the public to remain cautious and advised people not to hand over money or valuables without proper verification.