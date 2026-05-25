Habitual fraudster arrested in Jeypore for duping people of lakhs in fake loan and bank service scam

JEYPORE: Jeypore Town police arrested an alleged habitual fraudster from Rourkela for duping people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of arranging loans and opening accounts in banks. The accused is Lakshmikanta Panda (34) of Ichhapur area in Bhadrak district.

Addressing mediapersons on Saturday evening, SDPO Archita Mittal said residents of Nuasahi in Jeypore had lodged a complaint in Town police station on May 12 alleging that the accused had collected huge amounts of cash and gold ornaments from them on the promise of facilitating bank loans and other banking services.

Mittal said Panda had rented a house in Nuasahi and was operating a so-called ‘Seva Kendra’ where he lured unsuspecting people by assuring them easy bank loans and assistance in opening bank accounts. After collecting the money and ornaments from several victims, he allegedly switched off his mobile phone and disappeared from the rented house.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation with the help of cyber cell and local intelligence inputs. During probe, police traced the accused to Rourkela. A special policed team rushed to the steel city and apprehended him.