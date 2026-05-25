Heatwave sweeps Western Odisha, highest 45.8 degree Celsius in Titilagarh

BHUBANESWAR: Western Odisha continued to reel under severe heatwave conditions on Sunday with mercury crossing 45 degree Celsius in six towns across the region.
Titilagarh in Balangir district recorded the highest maximum temperature at 45.8 deg C. Boudh and Bhawanipatna followed closely at 45.6 deg C and 45.4 deg C respectively. Sambalpur registered 45.3 deg C, while Sonepur and Balangir recorded 45.2 deg C and 45 deg C respectively. Eight other towns recorded temperatures above 40 deg C, bringing normal life to a complete standstill.
Although coastal Odisha witnessed relatively lower temperatures, high humidity levels caused discomfort and affected daily life in several areas. Khurda recorded the highest temperature in the coastal belt at 41 deg C, while Bhubaneswar and Cuttack registered 38.4 deg C and 37.8 deg C respectively.
In an advisory to district collectors, special relief commissioner RP Patil said that, according to a special bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave and hot and humid conditions are likely to persist across Odisha till May 28.
The IMD has issued an orange warning for Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir and Boudh districts, forecasting heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in the areas.
The advisory issued by the SRC urged people to avoid venturing outdoors between 11 am and 3.30 pm unless necessary and cautioned against prolonged exposure to heat. He also called for special care for infants, the elderly and those with illnesses.
Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari advised residents to remain indoors during the peak hours unless there was urgent work. He said those stepping out during these hours should take adequate precautions.
Meanwhile, the Works department announced that labourers would not be engaged in work between 11 am and 3 pm. The move came after several media reports said that labourers were still being made to work during the prohibited hours at some project sites, despite earlier advisories.
Taking serious note of the matter, the department reiterated that contractors must suspend works during the restricted hours to safeguard labourers from heat-related illnesses.
The engineer-in-chief (EIC) instructed the chief construction engineers and superintending engineers across all zones to ensure strict compliance of the order. The directive also mandated contractors to provide adequate shade facilities or rest shades along with safe drinking water and first-aid arrangement for workers at construction sites.
Field officials have been asked to remain vigilant and create awareness among contractors and workers to prevent any untoward incidents during the ongoing summer season.