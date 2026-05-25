Heatwave sweeps Western Odisha, highest 45.8 degree Celsius in Titilagarh

BHUBANESWAR: Western Odisha continued to reel under severe heatwave conditions on Sunday with mercury crossing 45 degree Celsius in six towns across the region.

Titilagarh in Balangir district recorded the highest maximum temperature at 45.8 deg C. Boudh and Bhawanipatna followed closely at 45.6 deg C and 45.4 deg C respectively. Sambalpur registered 45.3 deg C, while Sonepur and Balangir recorded 45.2 deg C and 45 deg C respectively. Eight other towns recorded temperatures above 40 deg C, bringing normal life to a complete standstill.

Although coastal Odisha witnessed relatively lower temperatures, high humidity levels caused discomfort and affected daily life in several areas. Khurda recorded the highest temperature in the coastal belt at 41 deg C, while Bhubaneswar and Cuttack registered 38.4 deg C and 37.8 deg C respectively.

In an advisory to district collectors, special relief commissioner RP Patil said that, according to a special bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave and hot and humid conditions are likely to persist across Odisha till May 28.

The IMD has issued an orange warning for Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir and Boudh districts, forecasting heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in the areas.

The advisory issued by the SRC urged people to avoid venturing outdoors between 11 am and 3.30 pm unless necessary and cautioned against prolonged exposure to heat. He also called for special care for infants, the elderly and those with illnesses.