Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar rolls out summer plan as temperature soars

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha reeling under intense heatwave conditions, the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) administration has come up with a comprehensive summer management plan to keep the animals cool in this scorching weather.
As per the plan, special cooling arrangements like water pools, sprinklers, foggers, shaded shelters and ice-based enrichments have been put in place across enclosures to protect animals from heat stress. Zoo officials said the preparations were initiated well before the onset of summer through coordination among veterinarians, biologists, engineers and field staff.
Large carnivores such as lions, tigers and leopards are being provided with cooling pools, shaded resting areas and frozen meat enrichments. Bears, considered highly vulnerable during summer because of their dense fur, are receiving mist cooling, ice-mixed drinking water and special summer diets including watermelon and papaya. Elephants are being given regular baths and overhead sprinklers, while herbivores such as deer and giraffes have been provided with additional shade, green fodder and uninterrupted water supply.
Primates including chimpanzees and other apes have been provided with air coolers, rain guns and restricted outdoor exposure during extreme heat. Their summer diet includes tender coconut water, watermelon, papaya and pineapple.
For birds, the zoo has installed foggers, water sprays and earthen pots to maintain cooler drinking water. Aviaries have been transformed into buffered microclimates through curtains and regular water spraying. The zoo has also ensured electrolyte supplement to prevent dehydration. Reptiles are also being managed through controlled humidity, shaded habitats and adjusted feeding schedules to reduce heat-related stress, said zoo deputy director Mirase Pradeep Devidas.
For visitor safety amid the sweltering conditions, additional drinking water points, shaded resting areas, emergency response teams and first-aid facilities have been deployed across the park. An AC recovery room has also been kept ready near the main gate for heatstroke cases, Devidas said.