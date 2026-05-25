Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar rolls out summer plan as temperature soars

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha reeling under intense heatwave conditions, the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) administration has come up with a comprehensive summer management plan to keep the animals cool in this scorching weather.

As per the plan, special cooling arrangements like water pools, sprinklers, foggers, shaded shelters and ice-based enrichments have been put in place across enclosures to protect animals from heat stress. Zoo officials said the preparations were initiated well before the onset of summer through coordination among veterinarians, biologists, engineers and field staff.

Large carnivores such as lions, tigers and leopards are being provided with cooling pools, shaded resting areas and frozen meat enrichments. Bears, considered highly vulnerable during summer because of their dense fur, are receiving mist cooling, ice-mixed drinking water and special summer diets including watermelon and papaya. Elephants are being given regular baths and overhead sprinklers, while herbivores such as deer and giraffes have been provided with additional shade, green fodder and uninterrupted water supply.