Odisha, Chhattisgarh AGs hold meet in Puri, to submit report to Mahanadi tribunal

BHUBANESWAR: In a further push towards an amicable settlement to the Mahanadi river water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh, a high-level meeting led by advocate generals of both the states was held in Puri on Sunday.

The meeting assumes significance as both the sides are likely to submit a joint report on the agreeable core issues to the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) during its next hearing on the issue on May 30.

While details of the meeting were not made public, advocate general of Odisha Pitambar Acharya said the discussions ended with remarkable developments in the direction of amicable settlement of the dispute on many core issues.

Advocate general Vivek Sharma, additional advocate general Bishwajit Dubey and standing counsel of Chhattisgarh Vinayak Sharma represented Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, besides Acharya, Odisha was represented by principal secretary of Water Resources department Shubha Sarma, technical team and assistant government advocates Debashish Tripathy and Saswat Das.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said further talks between Odisha and Chhattisgarh will start after the latter constitutes a ministerial committee as directed by the MWDT.